Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s Friday morning glory will get you pumped up for the weekend. You ask how? Well, the actor took to Instagram this morning to share her gorgeous selfie and it will make you gush over the Raazi actor. In the photo, she can be seen donning a simple white top teamed up with minimal makeup, hair kept natural and a dash of pink lipstick. Needless to say, she looks stunning on Friday morning. The actor is currently in Los Angeles and never misses to treat her fans with her pictures from her vacay.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have a whole universe in my mind. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo:

View this post on Instagram I have a whole universe in my mind 🦋 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 7, 2019 at 4:07pm PST



Earlier, she has shared a picture where she can be seen radiantly posing under the sun with her team member, Grish, outside a cafe. Donning a bright pink suit paired with a white round-neck tee, Alia shielded her eyes as she posed effortlessly beautiful for the camera. The picture was captioned, “potato & leek (sic).”

View this post on Instagram potato & leek 🍵 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:08pm PST



On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She will also be heading to Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.