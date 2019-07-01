After a long New York vacation, Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned today and were spotted at Mumbai airport dressed in casual outfits. The couple was in New York where they spent time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

The couple was spotted in casual outfits. Alia donned a white t-shirt with a pink heart on it and teamed it with track pants and white sneakers. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look which he teamed with white sneakers.

Earlier, she shared a beautiful picture of hers in a million dollar smile and binging on strawberries. She captioned it, “Berry funny .” Her Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy commented on the photo and wrote, “Berry monster.” Her Two States co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Liability.”

View this post on Instagram Berry funny 🍓😋🙃 A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 27, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now”.