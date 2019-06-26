Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in New York spending some quality time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The couple is loving strolling around the city, away from the paparazzi but their fans seem to be everywhere. Recently, they were spotted by their fans and clicked a selfie with the Brahmastra actors which is now taking the internet by storm.

In the viral photos, Alia can be seen donning a ripped denim jacket while Ranbir sports a casual t-shirt. Earlier, they were spotted on a rainy day posing with their umberellas.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Alia spoke about her bond with Ranbir and said, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently visited Neetu and Rishi in New York. A picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with the Bachchan family and his parents recently took the internet by storm. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the pictures and captioned it, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰”.

On the professional front, the couple will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastrawhich also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.