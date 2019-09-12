Family and Friends of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are super happy to see him in Mumbai as he has returned from New York after cancer treatment. It has been a year since Rishi left for NYC. Rishi, along with wife Neetu Singh were even papped at the Mumbai airport. Not only this, to celebrate the homecoming of the Kapoor & Sons actor, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of a balloon which read welcome home dad. Her caption accurately describes the feeling of having ‘so much warmth and belonging’, despite being just a simple balloon.

Alia Bhatt was also part of the celebration and choose to wore Indian clothes. Alia looked pretty in a yellow sharara and she let her tresses loose as she made way to meet Rishi and family.

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt snapped at #ranbirkapoor home today



Now there are speculations that have been rife ever since a Mumbai Mirror report suggested Alia is keen to host a bash for Rishi Kapoor at her dad-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s residence. Rishi was in New York, undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to the country after 11 months on September 10.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months in the Big Apple.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a sci-fi fantasy adventure and reportedly first of a three-film series.