Alia Bhatt who has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Brahmastra where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor has taken out some time from her hectic schedule and is spending time with her family in Ooty.

Alia, took to Instagram to share a post-card worthy photograph with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt from Ooty, and captioned it, “a whole lotta love.” In the photo, Alia, being a caring sister can be seen covering her sister Shaheen with half of her shawl as her mother Soni hugs her from the back. In the image, the Raazi actor aces the no make-up look.

View this post on Instagram a whole lotta love 😘❤️ A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:47am PDT



Alia is in Ooty to shoot for her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

Sadak 2, is a sequel to 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score. Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the villain won hearts and his character is still considered one of the all time best bad guys in Bollywood. The film was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver which starred Robert De Niro as the lead actor.

The second part is being directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It is after almost 20 years that Mahesh Bhatt is back in the director’s chair. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Pooja and Sanjay also starred in the original 1991 film Sadak, a romantic thriller. It revolved around a young man who falls in love with a sex worker.