Bollywood top-notch actor Alia Bhatt has often expressed her sister love for Shaheen Bhatt. On Shaheen’s birthday, the Brahmastra actor has penned down a heartfelt note along with their childhood pictures. She reveals that here’s the moment for her where she is struggling to type a perfect birthday caption since she is not a beautiful writer like her. She further says that they share a language that doesn’t exist. She calls her ‘sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples’ that they had a to bobble their way through the ‘heavens of sisterhood’.

In the photo, the little Alia and Shaheen can be seen lying down on the beach while the Sadak 2 actor had a frown on the face. In another photo, baby Alia can be seen sitting on the stroller while Shaheen takes her for a walk. The pictures are too adorable and it definitely reflects the love between the sisters.

Take a look at the photos here:



The photos have been loved by their Bollywood friends and mother Soni Razdan. The mother of two commented, “Well that’s a message that can beat all messages. For sure. (sic)”

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari even commented and wrote, “Cannot deal… sweetest picture ever! Happy birthday to her. (sic)

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Sadak 2, starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to release in 2020, now with the shoot wrapped up in Ooty. Mahesh Bhatt had flown to Romania initially, along with daughter Pooja to do a recce for their upcoming film but since the makers were not happy with the locations there, they decided to shoot portions in Mumbai itself and then Ooty.

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 10 next year. Apart from this, Alia is also juggling between RRR, Brahmastra, and Takht, all releasing in 2020. She will also be heading to Manali soon for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.