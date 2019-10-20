The most beautiful and talented actor of Bollywood Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for the film Sadak 2 in Mysore with father Mahesh Bhatt as the director and sister Pooja Bhatt as a co-actor.

She has been updating her fans with her pictures and whereabouts on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, Alia has shared something on her feed and we are gushing over her natural beauty. Well, she posted a hot selfie of her hanging out in bed looking cozy AF with a warm, fuzzy-looking blanket. She had no makeup on, not a single trace of tinted lip balm, brow filler. How refreshing is that! Apparently, everyone’s digging makeup-free Alia because this pic has over 9 lakh likes and counting. We are jealous. She first posted the picture on her stories with the caption, “Rise & Shine.” Needless to say, the picture broke the Internet as fans gushed over her.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s natural beauty:

A few days ago Alia had shared a picture with her elder sister Pooja Bhatt from the film sets. They both were seen chilling and dressed casually in aT-shirt and pants with a black cap and shades. Sitting on a rock bench, Alia Bhatt gave this picture the caption, ‘priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries’.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the director’s 1991 acclaimed film Sadak that featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. This time, apart from the two lead stars, Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur have also joined the team. It is slated to release on July 10, 2020.