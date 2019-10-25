Alia Bhatt has taken to Instagram this morning to wish his mother Soni Razdan on her birthday. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared a throwback childhood picture of herself sitting on her mother’s lap. In the picture, the toddler Alia can be seen looking adorable in a white frock while mommy Soni can be seen clad in a grey top and denim. Along with the photo, the Raazi actor also wrote a heartfelt note. She thanks her mother being her and for making her and then goes to wish her ‘ Happy Birthday’.

Sharing the adorable post, she wrote, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me Happy Birthday Mama!. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:



For the uninitiated, In many of her interviews, Soni has mentioned that she has given Alia and Shaheen a normal life like other kids and also said that they have stayed in a normal house with a middle-class life.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Sadak 2, which is slated to release on July 10, 2020. It is a sequel to 1991 film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score. Late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as the villain won hearts and his character is still considered one of the all-time best bad guys in Bollywood. She will also be heading to Manali for the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.