Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana are coming together on-screen with a Shoojit Sircar directorial titled Gulabo Sitabo. The release date of the film has now been shifted from April 24 next year to a week before. As per the new update, the makers have decided to pull up the film from April 24 to April 17 next year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the news of the date change on Twitter and wrote, “#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana… #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.” (sic)

With this new development, Gulabo Sitabo will now take on Dinesh Vijan’s Roohi Afza at Box Office. The Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy is set for release on April 17. Unless there comes a new announcement regarding a change in the release date of Roohi Afza, Rajkummar and Ayushmann are expected to face a solid clash at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films of the next year for reasons more than one. First, it reunites the hit director-actor pairing of Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan after Piku. The story of the film, written by Juhi Chaturvedi, is set in Lucknow. It traverses between the day-to-day struggle of a common man and the relationship between the two lead characters. The title itself brings new excitement to the film. Earlier, when the announcement was being made, Sircar had revealed that he took the title out of local dialect in Lucknow and this story is quite relatable.

Gulabo Sitabo is going to be the first release of both Ayushmann and Sr Bachchan next year. The former has a lineup of two announced films releasing in 2020 namely – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo. However, as revealed by the actor himself, he is having another release next year which is yet to be announced.