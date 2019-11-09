Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan has landed in trouble after a section of netizens along with BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Shri Rajput Karni Sena, raised protest over a KBC question where the Maratha warrior ruler was simply referred to as Shivaji. The controversy arose after-show host Amitabh Bachchan asked this question on a recent episode: Which of these rulers was a contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?

While asking this question, Bachchan mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji. The answer option also read “Shivaji”.

Soon, many viewers started alleging that the channel authorities and Amitabh Bachchan have shown disrespect towards the great Maratha ruler and demanded an apology from Bachchan as well as the channel.

After #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv trended on Twitter, Sony Tv apologised for the mistake. On Thursday evening’s episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, the channel authorities ran a ticker, which read: “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during yesterday’s episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same.”

Now, Amitabh Bachchan also issued an apology and tweeted, “No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments. (sic)”

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. 🙏 https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019



Earlier, BJP leader Nitesh Rane demanded an apology from KBC, failing which he has allegedly threatened the show would have no lifeline left. Also, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena had submitted a letter to Mumbai’s Bangur Nagar Police Station demanding action against the KBC management and asking for a written apology from Sony channel.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started back in 2000 with Amitabh Bachchan under Siddharth Basu’s production house Big Synergy and since then it has become a historic success.