After completing the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season11, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is now shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Taking to Twitter, he shared his first look from the film and strikes a pose with Ranbir. He also reveals that he is hooting in minus three degrees in Manali with protective gear and work etiquette.

In the photo, Big B can be seen donning a red checkered shirt teamed up with a blue winter jacket and orange sunglasses. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen standing beside him in a black jacket. Sharing the post, he wrote, “T 3567 – ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette. (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:

T 3567 – ..minus degrees ..err like -3 .. protective gear .. and the work etiquette .. pic.twitter.com/EdB3maKZpA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 1, 2019



Amitabh Bachchan has recently completed 50 glorious years in Bollywood and celebrities took to social media to send their warm greetings. For the uninitiated, Big B has been asked by the doctors to take time off work and to follow a strict health routine as he has been on medicines.

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020. He will also be seen on Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from Amitabh and Ranbir, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in important roles. Even actors Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna star in the film. Brahmastra is a trilogy with its first part releasing on December 20 this year. The film is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.