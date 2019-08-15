Touted to be South’s next blockbuster, the starstudded Ram Charan directorial, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring his actor-father Chiranjeevi along with Tamannaah, Niharika, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Amitabh Bachchan and Ravi Kisan in prominent roles, took the Internet by a storm as it dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the trailer on Wednesday. If you think that the trailer was intriguing, wait till you watch the equally hooking BTS video.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the BTS video which was trending viral and breaking the Internet within few minutes of being dropped. He captioned it, “Looks stunning… Here’s a sneak peek into the world of #SyeRaa… Teaser on 20 Aug 2019… #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy stars the two icons of #Indian cinema – Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi – together for the first time… #SyeRaaMaking: (sic)”

Earlier, Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who will distribute the Hindi version of the film, had dropped the one minute 8 seconds trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy | Announcement Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time. @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @alwaysramcharan #Chiranjeevi @amitabhbachchan @actor_vijaysethupathi #JagapathiBabu @kichchasudeepa #ravikishan @nayantharaaa @tamannaahspeaks @konidelapro @niharikakonidela #SurenderReddy #AAFilms (sic).”

The movie narrates the story of India’s “first revolt against the British” using heavy guerrilla techniques. Set in 1850s, Amitabh Bachchan plays a guru to Chiranjeevi’s character, freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie will hit the cinema screens on October 2.