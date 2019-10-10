Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has come forward to help people of flood-hit Bihar by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This year, heavy rainfall led to incessant monsoon floods in Bihar, wreaking havoc in people’s life. Amitabh also wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, expressing his concerns.

In the letter, which has surfaced online, Big B wrote a letter to Nitish Kumar, “Indeed I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood.”

“Albeit in a small way, I extend my helping hand to ensure in the restoration of the human life in Bihar,” he added.

Around 1,400 villages in 15 districts were flooded due to heavy rains in Bihar and approx. 73 people have died and it is estimated that more than 20 lakh people have been affected.

As the news surfaced, his fans took to Twitter to appreciate his gesture. The actor retweeted some of the posts, with comments like “sneh aadar” (love and respect) and “Aap ki kripa bani rahe .. kisi desh waasi ki peeda ke liye hum sab ko haath badhanaa chahiye” (We should all come together to help each other in times of need).



On October 11, Amitabh Bachchan has turned 77-years-old but he is in no mood to celebrate his birthday this year. “What is there to celebrate? It’s a day like any other. I’m grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit,” he says, humbly urging his wellwishers to pray for his good health.

Last seen onscreen in ‘Badla’, Bachchan is a recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, four National Film Awards for his roles in ‘Agneepath’, ‘Black’, ‘Paa’ and ‘Piku’.

On the work front, he is busy with “Chehre”, “Gulabo Sitabo”, “Brahmastra” and “Aankhen 2”.