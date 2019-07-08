Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently shooting for Gulabo Sitabo here, feels blessed to be working with new and fresh talents.

Amitabh, who will be seen sharing screen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo, tweeted on Sunday night, “The brilliance of the new and fresh talent that invades our hearts minds and admiration of the masses, each week end these days in our films is incredible… Young, fresh and filled with so much confidence and craft. Blessed to be getting an opportunity to work with them.”

The 76-year-old will be seen with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra. The actor is also starring in the Tamil film “Uyarntha Manithan”.