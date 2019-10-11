Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on October 11 and just like every year, today also he greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes. Clad in white Kurta Pajama, Bollywood’s Shahenshah came outside for a few minutes to thank his enthusiastic fans and greeted them with folded hands. Looking at the situation, security was beefed up well in advance outside the actor’s residence.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning, to wish the star in their own unique way.

As per the report in ANI, one of his fans Dilip came from Sangli Village to wish the actor and presented a song ‘De De Pyaar De’ from the veteran actor’s film ‘Sharabi.’ The excited fan even enacted his famous dialogue ‘Rishte mein toh hum tumhare…’ from the superhit film ‘Shahenshah’. Another fan, Pandit Ram Ashok Tiwari, offered prayers to the star and chanted a prayer for his long life.

One of his fans dressed as the superstar himself reached outside the residence of the great actor and clicked selfies with other fans to celebrate the day. People also raised slogans praising Amitabh and his achievements and contributions to the Indian cinema.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the shutterbug:

Producer Anand Pandit of Bachchan’s upcoming film Chehre has released a small clip that gives a tribute to the actor and his journey in the film industry. The video is a compilation of 50 iconic characters by Amitabh Bachchan which will be featured on big screens at cinema halls across the country for three days.

A compilation of 50 iconic characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan… Producer Anand Pandit and Team #Chehre wishes the icon a very happy birthday via this video. #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/BUyVJyfM4K — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2019



Taking to Twitter to express his gratitude towards fans and other loved ones, AB senior wrote, “My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻” (sic).