Bollywood heroes Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal who recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun and Uri, received a surprise from megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It is an appreciation note, congratulating them for the win. Big B sent a bouquet and a handwritten note to the actors.

Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share the photograph of the note, which read: “A most deserving National Award… May more follow in time. Keep up the good work.” He captioned the image: “This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma’am”.

On the other hand, Ayushmann also took to Instagram to share the pic of the note, “When you get a letter of appreciation from this generation’s megastar, it is no less than a National Award. Thank you Amitabh sir and Jaya ma’am.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurana

Vicky Kaushal even expressed his happiness on receiving the National Award. The actor wrote a big note thanking the Indian government for appreciating a film which was dedicated to the valour of the Indian army. He also thanked his viewers and supporters for showing so much love for his performance in the film.

View this post on Instagram #66thNationalFilmAwards 🇮🇳🙏 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 9, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

After winning the Best Actor National Award for Andhadhun, Ayushmann thanked his fans.

View this post on Instagram #NationalAward #66thNationalAwards A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Aug 10, 2019 at 12:47am PDT

Vicky is busy shooting for a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Ayushmann will soon be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial “Gulabo Sitabo”.