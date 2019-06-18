Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been lending a hand to many of the less fortunate, and recently he launched a campaign to help deal with eye problems. The campaign, which is centered in Uttar Pradesh, is called ‘See Now’ and its aim is to help put an end to avoidable blindness.

The campaign involves distributing creative content in five districts, namely Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Lucknow and Sitapur. The information will be sent out via radio, television, print, social media, Whatsapp and SMS and it will help people understand about eye health, how to reach local services and how to access them.

Amitabh, who himself is a proud wearer of glasses, hopes this will encourage others to wear glasses without any stigma.

“Vision problems are extremely common in India. The basic lack of understanding and awareness of how eye health works, leads to stigma around simple and easy treatments. People are often not aware of availability in their area of quality eye care services. It really is simple to avoid a lot of different sorts of blindness by preventative care,” Amitabh said in a statement.

The campaign, funded by The Fred Hollows Foundation and in part by Essilor Vision Foundation, is working in partnership with Sightsavers India and Vision2020 India among others.

With Inputs From IANS