On completing 46 years of marriage, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan narrated the story of his wedding with Jaya Bachchan on his personal blog on Monday. Big B took to his official blog to pen a heartfelt note sharing how he married Jaya in 1973.

“I lived on the 7th Road of this society in a rented house. Marriage had been decided among us, nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb…Just the two families and done. Off to London, my first trip ever and hers too,” the cine icon wrote.

Bachchan shared that he along with his friends, including Jaya, wanted to go on a vacation to London to celebrate the success of the film Zanjeer, but his father, late Harivansh Rai Bachchan, told him he could go only after the two got married. “Then pandit and family informed. Next day all set. Flight at night, marriage to finish before the flight,” Bachchan recalled.

Going back to his wedding day, Bachchan wrote that he dressed up in formal Indian wear, got into his car and wished to drive to Malabar Hill where her friends lived and where the ceremony was to be done. “My driver Nagesh pushes me out and insists he would drive me to the wedding… the substitute for the traditional horse”.

While they were all set at Mangal, the name of the house on rent, it began to drizzle. “The rain is a good omen. Off I went, wedding over in a few hours. Done. Mr and Mrs proclaimed. Over,” the Pink actor wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to share a picture of his parents on their wedding anniversary and captioned it, “Happy Anniversary to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting”.

The couple has worked together in films like Sholay, Mili, Guddi and Silsila among others. They have two kids Sweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and are grandparents to Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS)