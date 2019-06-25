Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently came across a viral video which left him in tears. The video shared by Big B has a father who can be seen singing to his deaf-mute daughter at her marriage ceremony. After watching this heart-touching video, Amitabh Bachchan shared it on his official Twitter handle and captioned it saying “tears”.

Amitabh Bachchan is not just a powerhouse of talent but is a very humble person as well and that is why fans, followers, celebrities and the entire nation loves and respects him.

Watch the video below:

Amitabh Bachchan is a family man and loves to be around his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Recently, Amitabh shared pictures with daughter Shweta from the sets. The veteran actor shared a heartwarming post and captioned it saying, “At work, so Sunday at the Jalsa Gate in some doubt .. but trying hard .. … and daughters be the best ..”

T 3197 – At work, so Sunday at the Jalsa Gate in some doubt .. but trying hard ..

… and daughters be the best .. pic.twitter.com/lVEJBHXGFL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2019

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. He recently shared his look from the film. The actor seems to be playing an old Muslim man with distinct features in the film. It co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is scheduled to hit the screens on April 24 next year.

T 3201 – गए तो थे ऐसे , और बाहर आए ऐसे 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6mpaUPmgV9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2019

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror earlier, Gulabo Sitabo is the names of the popular glove puppets which are made of paper-mache and decked with colourful clothes and trinkets.