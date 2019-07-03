Rishi Kapoor who flew to New York last year for his cancer treatment is all set to return to the Silver Screen with Jhootha Kahin Ka. The trailer of the film released on Wednesday. It is a comedy film which features actors like Rishi, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Sheirgill. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan sent his best wishes for the film.

“A film I completed before coming here. Total madcracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story) with Neetu way back in the late 1970s. Hope you enjoy the same,” Rishi tweeted along with the film’s trailer.

A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70’s. Hope you enjoy the same!https://t.co/RrTj5Y71uI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2019

Amitabh, who shared screen space with Rishi in 102 Not Out, tweeted, “Film ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’, starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor and others… My best wishes.”

T 3214 – film “Jhootha Kahin Ka” starring Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Shergill, Sunny singh, Omkar Kapoor and others..

my best wishes ..🙏🙏🌹https://t.co/earC8ufYXT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2019

Directed by Smeep Kang, Jhootha Kahin Ka is produced by Anuj Sharma and Deepak Mukut under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment Films. Presented by Soham Rockstars Entertainment, the movie is slated to release on July 19.

In September 2018, Rishi flew to New York and shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”.