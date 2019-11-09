Megastar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction but yet it some it is a different case with social networking site Facebook. The site didn’t allow Big B to post anything and made him go through a ‘verification through some complicated methodology’ even though the digital team of Facebook has all ‘Y details’. The site made Brahmastra actor go through the exercise at midnight at 2 am. He also called the experience ‘cumbersome’ for not allowing him to post. Big B further apologises to his followers for not posting anything.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote, “yesterday this account sent me on a wild goose chase , despite all efforts to put in all the info they needed .. I have been on FB for years .. yet they put me on verification through some complicated methodology .. the digital team has all y details , so at 2 am when FB puts me through this exercise, I cannot have contact with digital team to put in a CODE that FB asks .. This is so cumbersome .. and not allowing me to POST .. So Followers please excuse .. apologies …(sic)”

Check out the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan has recently completed 50 glorious years in Bollywood and celebrities took to social media to send their warm greetings. For the uninitiated, Big B has been asked by the doctors to take time off work and to follow a strict health routine as he has been on medicines.

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020. He will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Currently, he is hosting the reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He will also be seen on Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi.