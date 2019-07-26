Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Friday announced on social media that filming for his role in movie Gulabo Sitabo has come to an end and that he is now gearing up for the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Taking to his Twitter page, Big B wrote about how withdrawal symptoms are setting in as the shoot for the movie, in which he stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, comes to an end.

T 3237 – Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over ..

So the end to ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2019

Gulabo Sitabo, a family comedy-drama set in Lucknow, is directed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Shoojit’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. It will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

The movie is set to be released on April 24 next year, while Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.