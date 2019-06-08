Amitabh Bachchan‘s longtime secretary and the producer of Govinda’s film Bade Miya Chote Miya passed away this morning. Big B along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the funeral which was being held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Vile Parle (West).

Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Sad news: Mr. Sheetal Jain is no more. He passed away this morning.” As soon as the news broke out, several celebs took to social media to mourn the loss. Anupam Kher tweeted, ”Saddened to know about the demise of producer Shri #SheetalJain ji. Knew him for a long time as Mr. @SrBachchan‘s secretary. He was a very dignified and an extremely polite gentleman. May God give his family the strength to deal with this loss.🙏 #OmShanti.”.

Subhash Ghai tweeted, “Today great friend of movie industry passed away.SHEETAL JAIN n long time secretary to sh Amitabh Bachchan ⁦@SrBachchan⁩. I always found Sheetal ji as most humble n profound as Amit ji. He was a man of deep philosophy n compassion as i met him closely. RIP SHEETAL JI 🙏🏽”

Reports suggest that Sheetal was Amitabh’s secretary for more than 35 years.