Amitabh Bachchan‘s official Twitter handle has been hacked on June 10, 2019 night by a Turkish group Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++. The display picture is also replaced with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bachchan has 37.4 million followers on Twitter, even more than Pak’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (9.74M). The bio of the Twitter profile says, “Love Pakistan”, with a red colour Pak flag.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated with poems, latest incidents and events of his life.

Take a look at the screenshot taken:

The hacker writes, “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid.”

The second tweet from the hacker:” This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++”

Also, Love Pakistan!

The Mumbai Police is looking into the matter and has said that they have informed ‘Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan’.