Bollywood’s stylish couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja keep setting major couple goals with their Instagram posts. From goofy pictures to magazine ready pictures, they have flooded their social media with their PDA. Recently, Sonam shared a throwback candid picture from their Los Angeles trip and left fans ‘aww-struck’.

Sonam took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her beau. In the still Anand cannot stop smirking as he looks at his ladylove while Sonam blushes. The picture was taken in one of Sonam’s favourite art museums in LA. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “@LACMA is one of my favorite art museums in LA by far 😍 Tap link in bio to see more of my favorite places in LA 😉

P.S. When are we booking another trip to @discoverLA, @anandahuja? 😜 #discoverLA”.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor will soon be making her digital debut with a web series where she will be unraveling some of her style secrets.

Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan which is based on a famous novel by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film which was supposed to release on June 14, 2019, will now hit theatres on September 20.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi wrote, “The date may have changed, but the game hasn’t. ‘The Zoya Factor’ will hit cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma.” (sic)