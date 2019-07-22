Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, is currently gearing up for her next film Pati Patni Aur which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya shares a great bond with Shanaya Kapoor and often shared pictures chilling with her BFF on Instagram. She recently shared a photo with her bestie and calls themselves ‘double trouble’.

Ananya, who often treats fans with pictures with Shanaya and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, took to her Instagram to share a still with Shanaya and captioned it, “double trouble ⚠️.” In the photo, the duo can be seen posing the camera in subtle makeup.

View this post on Instagram double trouble ⚠️ A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jul 21, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared a video of herself and Suhana Khan dancing their heart out. Singing away to glory, Suhana and Ananya looked at the camera and shook a leg to the beats. While Suhana can be seen in a black cropped top, Suhana donned a blue shirt which she teamed with denim shorts.

Earlier, Ananya shared a picture with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. It is a black and white photo and the man behind the lens is none other than Suhana’s father Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the still on Instagram, she captioned it, “Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk.” It is a black and white picture where the three can be seen posing their best.

Though we are not sure about Suhana’s Bollywood debut, the celeb kid has already won hearts of many with her magazine cover debut.

Ananya, on the other hand, is shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow.