Newbie Ananya Panday recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A special song was shot between Kartik and Ananya in Mumbai a few days back. However, various reports suggested that during their Lucknow shoot, the two stars allegedly had a fall-out on the sets. Now, in her latest interview with a news daily, Ananya commented on the rumours.

The one film old-actor denied the rumours and said her equation with Kartik is quite crazy. Ananya, who’s currently shooting for her third film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, told Mid-Day that she didn’t have any major fight with Kartik in Lucknow as they keep on having light-hearted fights every now and then. The actor added that they tease each other a lot and on the sets as well, the equation was the same.

Ananya, who debuted in Bollywood with Student of The Year 2 was quoted saying, “We constantly fight, but it’s in a light-hearted manner. We often pull each other’s legs. He teases me because when (the team) would go out to eat, I was inevitably allergic to one thing or another. So, he’d often ask me why had I accompanied them. But I’d get back at him by ripping off his fake mustache whenever he’d say anything mean to me.”

Various reports suggested that Kartik was annoyed with Ananya after she insisted on giving more retakes for a scene that had already been passed by director Mudassar Aziz during their Lucknow shoot-schedule. Later, when they were clicked together by the paparazzi during their dance rehearsals, Kartik looked awkward while getting papped with Ananya. Your thoughts?