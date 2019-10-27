This Diwali is special for actor Ananya Panday. This is the first year that the actor is celebrating her Diwali being the legit part of the film industry after the release of her debut film Student of The Year 2. The actor recalled her Diwali memories in an interview with Hindustan Times and revealed that she always loved to dress up and play with her cousins. The actor said she and her sister used to dress up in similar clothes and eat a lot of sweets.

Ananya, who’s gearing up for the release of her second film – Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, added that she has always been scared of fire and never lit even a phuljhari without someone’s assistance. Ananya’s cousin – Ahaan Panday used to take advantage of the same and play pranks on the actor. As revealed by Ananya herself, he used to team up with her friends and egg on her to light a rocket (a kind of cracker) convincing her that he and their friends would accompany her. However, when she used to go ahead and light the rocket, she would find that everyone had left her alone and ran away. “Enjoying phuljharis is the first thing that I can think of from my childhood Diwali days. I was, and still am very scared of fire,” Ananya said.

Another special memory that Ananya shared was with her girl gang at home. The actor revealed that as excited kids, she and her younger sister Raisa along with cousin Alanna used to dress up in similar-looking salwar-kameez and enjoy visiting at others’ places to exchange pleasantries on Diwali. “Also, we’d eat a lot of barfis, kaju katlis, visit everyone’s homes and I would also make rangolis,” Ananya added.