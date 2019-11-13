Actor Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are sharing beautiful chemistry in their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Even their real-life chemistry has become a talk of the town ever since they were clicked together on a dinner date in Mumbai a few months back. Now Ananya herself opened on the same and the kind of human being Kartik is.

In her latest interview with a magazine that she features on for the month of November, Ananya spilled the beans on her equation with Kartik. She heaped praises on the SKTKS actor and called him the funniest. Ananya said working with Kartik is an amazing experience because there’s never a dull moment when you are shooting with him. The actor added that his energy on the sets is unmatchable and he takes efforts in putting a smile on everyone’s face around. Ananya went on to say that Kartik and she understand each other well and are quite dedicated to contributing to each other’s work.

Both Kartik and Ananya are gearing up for the promotions of the Mudassar Aziz directorial. They are joined by Bhumi Pednekar who plays the role of Vedika Tripathi, Kartik’s wife, in the film. Ananya also used the word ‘selfless’ for Kartik and revealed that they are extremely good friends. The actor said the kind of understanding she has developed with Kartik is important to her. She was quoted by Filmfare saying, “Kartik is someone, who enjoys himself. He’s always smiling, having fun. He makes everyone around him smile as well. He’s the funniest person in the room. Another thing is that he’s selfless. He thinks about everyone else, not just himself.”

Meanwhile, along with attending the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya is also shooting her third film titled Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by popular director Ali Abbas Zafar.