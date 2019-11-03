Actor Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood earlier this year with Student of The Year 2 and then went on to bag two films – Pati Patni Aur Woh remake and Khaali Peeli. And now, seems like she has bagged her fourth film as well. The actor and her team from the Mudassar Aziz-directorial visited the filmmaker Farah Khan‘s chat show recently. Ananya also posted a cute picture of herself posing with Farah in her Instagram stories but the caption on her post took away all the attention.

Ananya mentioned Farah in her post and wrote ‘my next director’ in the caption. Now, this gave rise to many speculations on the internet. Even though Ananya put a wink emoji along with the post, the rumours are now rife that Ananya will be seen in Farah’s next directorial which is yet to be announced. The filmmaker is expected to make the remake of Satte Pe Satta soon and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ananya happens to be one of the actors in the film.

As of now, she is on a promotional spree for Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar join her in the film. It’s a remake of the 1978 comedy film fronted by Sanjeev Kumar. The character posters of the film were recently revealed to wide appreciation and the trailer is set to hit YouTube tomorrow – on Monday.

Ananya has also begun shooting for Khaali Peeli in which she has been paired opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is Ali Abbas Zafar’s first production and is the story of one night. Ananya is also busy with various brand endorsements as she’s the face of many products. The actor has emerged as one of the most celebrated female faces from the young generation in Bollywood.

