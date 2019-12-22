Keeping fans regularly updated about her current tryst with Dubai, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday is making the most of her vacay while at her best friend’s birthday party celebrations and fans were recently left drooling as the diva gave them her hot glimpse from the beach. Seen grooving to the song Saat Samundar Par from her actor-father Chunky Panday’s movie, Vishwatma, the diva set Dubai and the sky behind her on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared two pictures where she can be seen donning a white tube top paired with a floral print skirt. Accessorising her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and cat-eyed sunglasses, Ananya posed for the camera while in the middle of her dancing spree. The pictures were captioned, “saat samundar par (sic).”

View this post on Instagram saat samundar par 🏖😉🌊 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 21, 2019 at 6:26am PST

On the professional front, Ananya is relishing the soaring numbers of her recently released, Muddassir Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring her alongside actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Pandey plays the role of Tapasya Singh, a fashion designer from Delhi who wants to set up a leather products manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Climbing up its way on the success ladder, the rom-com has beaten Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat in its race at the ticket windows.

Ananya will now be moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli was dropped earlier by the makers and the lead pair looked sizzling hot. The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.