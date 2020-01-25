Renowned filmmaker Vinay Sinha, known for producing films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Chor Police and Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi has passed away on Friday. The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film “Andaz Apna Apna” is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all time. However, the film only managed a lukewarm business at the box-office. The cause of death is unknown. Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have expressed their grief at the news.

Aamir Khan paid tribute to the producer and wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Salman Khan tweeted, “Very very sorry n saddened to hear of the demise of Vinay ji, producer of a memorable film of mine – Andaz Apna Apna. Deepest condolences to the entire family.”

Kabir Bedi also expressed grief about the sad news and wrote, “dear friend” on Twitter. He recalled his friendship with Vinay Sinha and wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, Andaz Apna Apna and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood. Eternal love and respect for you.”

Film critic and trade analyst also took to Twitter to pay his condolences and wrote, “Vinay Sinha, producer of films like ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, passed away a few minutes back. May his soul Rest In peace.”

As per reports, Sinha was contemplating to do something on the lines of his cult film, though not exactly a sequel or remake. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh had reportedly been approached for the film.