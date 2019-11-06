Treating fans to a mid-week surprise, Hollywood star Angeline Jolie flooded the Internet with the latest pictures from a magazine’s cover shoot and our jaws dropped instantly on the floor seeing her bare it all boldly before the cameras. The diva opened up about not wanting to live a mainstream life and fans couldn’t agree more.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar US magazine, Angelina shared, “Labeling people and putting them into boxes isn’t freedom. Difference and diversity are what I value most—in my family and in others. I don’t want to live in a world where everyone is the same, and I imagine that’s true for everyone reading this. I want to meet people I’ve never met before and learn things I don’t know. The challenge today is to embrace our differences. And not to be fooled by efforts to divide us or make us fear others. We’re seeing a retreat of values worldwide.”

In one of the pictures that are currently breaking the Internet, Angeline leaves absolutely nothing for imagination as she poses from under a sheer white veil, fully naked. In another picture, Angelina can be seen dooning a sheer black netted ensemble, flaunting her luscious red, fish pout as she posed for the camera.

Check out Angelina’s latest photoshoot pictures here:

One of the most celebrated actors and the global advocate of human rights and women rights, Angelina Jolie wrote an essay for a leading fashion magazine in August this year. In the essay, she talked about women rights and how powerful and strong women have been subjected to shame, punishments and speculations of practising black magic and carrying evil powers, across the world, since always. Angelina talks about women from all walks of life – actors, politicians, humanitarian, writers and even those who are struggling day and night to run their families. The actor, who was then gearing up for the release of her film, Maleficent, in October, stressed upon the word ‘wicked’ and how women who tried to go against the rules were deemed as the witches.

On the professional front, Angelina Jolie starred in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 fantasy Maleficent. The sequel, which released on October 18 became her first big-screen appearance since 2015’s relationship drama, By the Sea. Apart from this, there was also news of Angelina being in talks to star in Marvel Studios ‘The Eternals’. The film will be her first venture into the superhero realm. However, the details about the movie and what character she would play are being kept under wraps.