Director of Angrezi Medium Homi Adajania has been sharing pictures of Irrfan Khan from the sets of the film throughout the film’s shoot. The makers recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and on the occasion, Homi penned an emotional note for Irrfan.

Homi, took to his Instagram handle, to share a picture with Irrfan. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, ” wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It’s been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it’s been for everyone. Irrfan Khan, you are incredible … and you’re a decent actor as well”.

” I love you more than I know how to say. Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film’s fate, it’s shown me a lighter way of being and I’ll always cherish this. 😊🙏 #itsawrap#angrezimedium #adioslondon,” his post further read.

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Pankaj had earlier shared about his role and said in a statement, “It’s a cameo appearance. It’s my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Dinesh) that made me say yes to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role, I immediately agreed even if it’s just a cameo role”.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.