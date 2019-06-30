Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her next film, Angrezi Medium where she will be seen with Irrfan Khan. The team is currently shooting in London and recent pictures of Kareena from the sets took the internet by storm.

Kareena in the film will be seen playing the role of a cop. In one of the viral photos, Kareena can be seen donning a sleeveless brown top which she teamed with denims and black boots. In another, she aces the boss lady look as she poses in half tucked army green shirt, denims and black boots.

View this post on Instagram Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan 🥰🥰🥰🥰 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 30, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of Good News which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Apart from professional commitments, she is also holidaying with her husband Saif Ali Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan in London.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.