Irrfan Khan finally returned to work last month to shoot for Angrezi Medium after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Now, producer Dinesh Vijan said that the actor is in top form and will be seen playing a character that will be “very memorable”.

In an interview with IANS, Dinesh was asked how is Irrfan on the sets, to which Dinesh said, “He is outstanding and mind-blowing. He is in top form. His character is going to be very memorable”.

“He is such a special actor. He is a very strong human being. He takes care of the unit as much as the unit takes care of him,” Vijan added.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s role in the film, Vijan said, “They are not paired romantically. She is playing a cop. It’s a very interesting character and pivotal to the plot”.

Last month, Irrfan had tweeted an image of himself standing in front of a fictional sweet shop. He had captioned it, “GMB serving since 1900s. It’s going to be fun to tell another story ‘Angrezi Medium’. Coming soon, with Mr. Champakji”.

In March last year, Irrfan had announced his diagnosis and said he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year.

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Pankaj had earlier shared about his role and said in a statement, “It’s a cameo appearance. It’s my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (Dinesh) that made me say yes to it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered me this role, I immediately agreed even if it’s just a cameo role”.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.