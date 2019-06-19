Radhika Madan gained fame with the popular television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She made her Bollywood debut with Pataakha where she was seen with Sanya Malhotra. She was last seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and is now all set to star in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Irrfan has already started with the shooting and recently Radhika joined the ace actor.

Recently, Radhika shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen sitting in a field and laughing her heart out. She captioned it, “Haste haste.. kat jaaye raste”.

Kareena is currently vacationing in London with her family and will join the team of Angrezi Medium soon. Earlier Kareena revealed to DNA that she watched the film for the first time after accepting the offer.

Kareena was quoted as saying, “I have seen Paan Singh Tomar (2010) and other films of Irrfan earlier and I’m his huge fan. I’m excited to work with him.”

Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

Other projects in her kitty are Takht where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours suggest that she will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha. She is also judging the dance reality show Dance India Dance with co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis.