In a video that has gone viral on social media, actor Salman Khan is seen snatching the phone of a fan at the Goa airport. The video was first shared by a Bollywood photographer with the caption: “Why is #SalmanKhan so angry ??? #Selfie seekers pls respect and take permission before you click click” (sic). As shown in the video, a young fan keeps walking ahead of Salman in an attempt to click the perfect selfie and that makes the actor furious. He steps forward quickly, snatches his phone and exits the airport.

The actor was dressed up casually in a basic grey t-shirt and a pair of blue denim, with his trademark chain in the neck which is part of his look from his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Check out the viral video here:

Recently, even Saif Ali Khan was seen getting irritated with a fan’s behaviour at the Mumbai airport when a man kept hounding him and his son, Taimur Ali Khan, for a selfie. The video of the actor went viral on social media where users criticised the fan’s behaviour as insensitive. In his latest interview, Saif said he is thinking of getting extra personal security at the airport to protect his family from over-enthusiastic people who don’t care before ‘stepping on’ his child.

What do you think of Salman’s behaviour though?