Actors Anil Kapoor and Govinda entertained with their quirky chemistry in Deewana Mastana in the year 1997. Now, after 22 years, they are ready to entertain the audience once again with the sequel to their comedy film that also featured Juhi Chawla in the lead. The film also had a cameo appearance by Raveena Tandon. Anil and Govinda reunited in 2007 film Saalam-e-Ishq, however, they hardly shared the screen space.

Now, as they graced the grand finale episode of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, Govinda and Anil revealed that they are soon going to bring Deewana Mastana 2. The actors also revealed that this time, they are not alone and John Abraham has joined them for triple fun.

The announcement was welcomed with claps and whistles and Raveena also recalled her time working with two of the most loved Hindi movie stars of the 90s. Both Govinda and Anil have been lacking good films in their kitty and now with the announcement of Deewana Mastana 2, seems like their fans have finally got something to anticipate for. The actor didn’t reveal much about the project except that the film is soon going on the floors.

Meanwhile, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula won the latest season of Nach Baliye. With this win, Prince became the only reality show contestant to have won all the reality shows he participated in. The actor first won MTV Roadies 8, then Splitsvilla 9 and recently he was also declared the winner of Bigg Boss 9. Prince got married to his Bigg Boss co-contestant Yuvika in a grand wedding ceremony in November last year. Congratulations to the couple!