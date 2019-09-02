Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will always be one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. The actor, whose career spans over 40 long years, has won many hearts and entertained his fans with his performances in films like Taal, Slumdog Millionaire, Dil Dhadakne Do, Biwi No.1 among many others. The actor took a trip down the memory lane on Monday and revealed how he struggled while waiting for a golden chance to kick-start his career. A Twitter user shared a monochrome picture of the actor from his first film ‘Woh 7 Din’ along with a young Raju Shrestha and wrote, “The film that kickstarted Anil Kapoor’s stellar career…. with master Raju in Woh Saat Din (1983).”

The actor, who was nostalgic after seeing the picture, recounted days of his struggle. “From 1977 to 1983 I had been working …struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and Woh 7 Din was that chance! A life-changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!” he tweeted.

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working …struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

On the work front, Anil will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, ‘Takht’ along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in director Mohit Suri’s next titled, ‘Malang’ which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.