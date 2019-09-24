Bollywood’s veteran actor Anil Kapoor will always be one of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. The performer, whose career spans over 40 long years, keeps sharing throwback black and white pictures from the film sets. Today, the 62-year-old actor took a trip down the memory lane to cherish young days. While sharing a stylish picture with a picture-perfect pose on social media, he writes, “Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair…Don’t care! Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can’t“.

Anil Kapoor looks young and unrecognizable in the picture dressed in a shirt that’s topped with a sleeveless jacket. He can be seen flaunting his chest hair. Soon after Anil posted the photograph, Arjun Kapoor, Rahul dev, Rajkummar Rao and fans couldn’t help but praise the veteran actor. “There is no one like you sir. The one and only @AnilKapoor,” said Rajkummar Rao.

Arjun Kapoor reweeted the post and wrote, “What a playa !!! Confidence ki dukaan !!! hardwork ka bhandaar !!! U made ur own Taqdeer”.

Take a look at the picture shared by Anil Kapoor:

Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can’t 😉 📸 Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Read Arjun’s message for Anil Kapoor:

What a playa !!! Confidence ki dukaan !!! hardwork ka bhandaar !!! U made ur own Taqdeer… https://t.co/8Sk0H5nbDF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 24, 2019

Check other actors’ messages on Anil Kapoor’s picture:

A few days ago, Anil revealed how he struggled while waiting for a golden chance to kick-start his career. A Twitter user shared a monochrome picture of the actor from his first film ‘Woh 7 Din’ along with a young Raju Shrestha and wrote, “The film that kickstarted Anil Kapoor’s stellar career…. with master Raju in Woh Saat Din (1983).”

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working …struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it’s all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti. He will now grace the big screen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and Karan Johar’s Takht.