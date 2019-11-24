Nearly five years after they got married, actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava are expecting their first child. The news was revealed by Karan himself in an interview to an entertainment portal. The actor, who rose to fame with his performance in Star Plus’ hit show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein as Raman Bhalla, expressed his excitement and said he’s not preparing a lot because he wants things to unfold on their own. Karan said that both he and his wife are fortunate to be able to experience parenthood again after Ankita suffered a miscarriage last year.

“It’s all going to be so new. I’m waiting for everything to unfold as it has to,” Karan told Pinkvilla in an interview. The actor celebrated his birthday on November 23 and called the news of his wife’s pregnancy his biggest birthday gift. The actor also said he can’t wait to begin a new chapter in life as a father.

Speculations have been rife regarding Ankita’s pregnancy for a while now. However, the actor always denied the rumours and maintained that she won’t want to talk about something as personal as pregnancy. In her recent interaction with the media, Ankita made a witty remark and said she had been hearing the news of her pregnancy ever since she got married. She added that she would not like to have any article written about her pregnancy irrespective of whether she’s expecting or not.

The rumours also suggested that Ankit is around six months pregnant and that’s the reason Karan rejected the offer of participating in Bigg Boss 13. The actor had already shot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rohit Shetty and other participants.

Meanwhile, the couple had a tough time dealing with Ankita’s miscarriage last year. Their official team released a statement requesting privacy and thanking fans for showing concern and sending good wishes. Karan later commented on the same and said whatever happened was like a film that could not be released and they are past that incident now.