Arjun Kapoor‘s sister Anshula Kapoor recently launched her new venture, Fankind. Recently, the 28-year old talked about her bond with her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and revealed that they always remain in touch no matter what.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi talked about the same and said, “If you ask me, it’s like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang at each other’s houses. And if we’re busy, then we just text.”

When asked about Arjun and Malaika Arora’s rumoured relationship, she said, “He’s six years older to me. We don’t really discuss these things. It’s awkward”.

On the professional front, Janhvi is shooking for Kargil Girl in Georgia. Earlier reports suggested that the film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi. Ahead of their international schedule, the actors were working hard on their fitness. It has also been reported that Angad Bedi has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot.

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small-town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.