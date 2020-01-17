Singer Sona Mohapatra, who held the baton against Anu Malik‘s rehabilitation on Indian Idol after several women accused him of sexual harassment under #MeToo movement, reacted to the NCW‘s decision of ‘closing’ the case against the singer. In her long Instagram post, she revealed that the National Commission For women didn’t take any effort in probing the case and rather treated her like a criminal who needs to prove that she’s not guilty. The popular singer took to social media to allege that ‘statement’ given by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the NCW, is ‘wrong.’

Sharma, in her statement to Mumbai Mirror, said the complainant didn’t submit the required documents before the commission that led to the closure of the case. She added that the commission had asked the complainant to appear before them and they waited for 45 days for her to submit ‘more evidence’. However, ‘due to the lack of ‘communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant’, they had to take the decision. The chairperson also said the case can be re-opened if the complainant is willing to submit ‘more evidence’ required in the matter.

Now, in her explanation, Sona mentioned that she collected everything that was asked and submitted to the commission within a few days but the commission wrote back with a ‘cryptic one-line’ that asked her to ‘submit more evidence’. The singer questioned what ‘more evidence’ did a woman need to submit to prove that she had been sexually harassed.

A part of Sona’s caption on the post read, “That statement of the NCW chairperson is wrong. I collated multiple testimonies painstakingly & mailed it to them within a few days of them asking for it. Got a one line reply “Kindly send further submission (if any) regarding the complaint.” to my ten pages. No dear no regards, just the above. I requested to speak to Ms Rekha Sharma to discuss it. Received one liner, cryptic responses to all. They made no effort to engage or connect with either me or Neha Bhasin or Shweta Pandit amongst several testimonies that were in the public domain.” (sic). Check out the full post here:

In a letter dated January 3, 2020, the NCW wrote to Sony Pictures India Private Limited ‘apprising’ them of the decision that the commission ‘has closed the case’. Malik hasn’t said anything on the decision yet.