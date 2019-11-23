After much hullaballoo about his rehabilitation on Indian Idol 11, music composer Anu Malik left the show. He himself announced the news and revealed that he has not been ousted by the channel but taken a break to return after a few days post clearing his name in the accusations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

The popular music director talked to Hindustan Times and revealed that the entire social media campaign against him after the #MeToo movement got onto him and he has decided to work towards proving himself non-guilty before going back on the sets. Malik was accused by many women from the industry including Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin, Sona Mohapatra and a former producer of the singing reality show. However, he denied all the allegations and wrote a social media post revealing that allegations have affected his family and work.

While talking to the daily, Malik said, “I have not quit the show. I have taken a three-week break. I want to clear my name and return to the show. I was tired of these false, malicious accusations on social media. The best thing is once you clear your name and go back to business, it is good for everyone.”

Malik, who has given music for films like Baazigar, Judwaa, Ghatak, Main Hoon Na, Ishq and Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others, added that he quit the last season of the show after the allegations surfaced against him for the first time. He said the channel always supported him and got him back to judge the latest season, but he doesn’t want more controversy for the show and the channel.

The musician went on to say that he doesn’t have any plan in place to put himself free of the allegations. However, he maintained that he has full faith in God and he will end the entire issue all at once. Malik also said these allegations as serious as sexual harassment have affected his ‘mind and creativity’ and it’s sad to realise that people have forgotten the contribution he has made to the industry by giving 42 years of his life to Hindi film music.

