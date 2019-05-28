Veteran actor Anupam Kher says Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, whom he met at the airport here, is his favourite.

“Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana,” Anupam wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her.

Dressed in a plain white dress, Kangana looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Anupam too opted white for his airport look. He wore white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.

Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”, Anupam had lauded the actress.

He had tweeted: “Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment.”

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of “One Day: Justice Delivered” while Kangana will be next seen in “Panga”.