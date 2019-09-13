Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s fan from Kenya lip-syncing a number from their blockbuster 1995 film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.

Anupam on Thursday afternoon took to Twitter, where he shared a video of a fan from Kenya lip-syncing the song “Tujhe dekha to”, picturised on Shah Rukh and Kajol. “Presenting Sharukh and Kajol from Kenya lip-synching the eternal love song from the eternal ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Video shared by the man who composed the song,

Lalit Pandit. Enjoy music is universal,” Anupam captioned the image.

Watch the viral video here:



The video on Twitter currently has garnered over 59,784 likes.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is directed by Aditya Chopra. It told the story about two characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and then fall in love.