Popular playback singer Anuradha Paudwal has spoken out against the claim of the woman who demanded Rs 50 crore compensation from her. The 45-year-old woman named Karmala Modex from Kerala recently filed a case against Paudwal and her family claiming that she is the singer’s biological daughter. She alleged that Paudwal handed her over to her foster parents after she felt she didn’t want to raise a child due to her busy schedule. In his latest statements to news agency PTI, the national award-winning singer rubbished all the claims and called them ‘idiotic’.

Paudwal said she has never addressed such pity claims and found such issues too trivial to demand her attention. The actor said, “I don’t clarify idiotic statements. It’s below my dignity. Thanks for your concern.” Her spokesperson added to her statement and revealed that the woman claiming to be the singer’s daughter doesn’t even know that Paudwal’s husband died long back.

The statement also mentioned that Paudwal’s daughter Kavita was born in 1974 and Karmala’s claims are false. “he has mentioned about Anuradha Paudwal’s husband but she doesn’t even know that he has already died. If she is actually her daughter, she should give Anuradha Paudwal money and not demand Rs 50 crore,” he said.

Karmala demanded a compensation of Rs 50 crore from Paudwal and her family for denying her the childhood she deserved. In his statement to Indian Express, her lawyer revealed that Karmala has also demanded a DNA test if Paudwal and her family fail to appear before the court on the date of hearing. She mentioned to the daily that she was informed about the ‘truth’ of her lineage when his father Ponnachan was on his death bed. Karmala added that even her mother Agnes wasn’t aware of the news until that day.