One of Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur series, Dev.D, Raman Raghav 2.0 among others, recently said that he envies Anubhav Sinha.

Anurag took to Twitter to write, “Envy Anubhav Sinha to have pulled off ‘Article 15′ that he has. Great performances and storytelling topped by such incredible cinematography, music, sound. A perfect slow burn of a thriller much like ‘Mississippi Burning’. Congratulations to all involved”.

His next tweet read, “Ayushmann, Sayani, Gaurav Solanki, Manoj Pahwa, Zeshan Ayyub, Vineet, Kumud Mishra and everybody whose name I don’t remember. Bas end title mein gaana nahin chahiye tha. (Just didn’t want song in the end)”.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has also picked up the Audience Award at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Article 15 had a decent start at the Box Office. It garnered Rs 5.02 crore on day one.

The film has been suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.