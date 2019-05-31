Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter was threatened with rape because he voiced his opinions against the Prime Minister for his anti-establishment views. Anurag had tweeted, urging PM Narendra Modi to help deal with the trolls. The filmmaker has filed an FIR against the troll who posted the abusive post about him and his daughter.

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap said there should be a law against these kinds of trolling. He further said, “A democracy gives you the right to ask a question. If I am intimidated for asking a question and later subjected to multiple attacks, I don’t find such an atmosphere right”.

Anurag Kashyap has directed films such as “Dev D” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”, who is known to be vocal about his opinions, said he is worried about “the atmosphere of fear, which has emerged”.

“I am asked ‘Don’t you get scared while speaking against the government?’… I shouldn’t be scared to ask a question,” he said during the promotion of a new film, “Game Over”. Kashyap said he is not scared about threats when they are directed at him but, as a father, he needs to reassure his child. “I don’t mind that the prime minister I didn’t support won. This is a public mandate and I accept it. I have always fought with governments,” he said, citing the example of the bans on his films during the Congress regime.

“I don’t fight the party, I fight the government because you live in a country, you vote and you can have a contrary opinion and that can co-exist… I just don’t agree with the PM but that doesn’t mean I will say something and he doesn’t get elected on the basis of what I say. If he comes somewhere, I will stand in respect to the way others would.”

According to Kashyap, trolling has not stopped despite the prime minister, in the past, saying such things should not happen. “I know if a man says this strongly and strictly that such things shouldn’t happen and this will be punishable, these things will automatically stop”.

The FIR was registered at Amboli police station and the accused has been booked under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from PTI)